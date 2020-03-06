PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Shares of PTCT opened at $55.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,414 shares of company stock valued at $869,111. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 660,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,704,000 after buying an additional 365,512 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,661,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $19,528,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,080 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

