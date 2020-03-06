President Energy (LON:PPC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 7 ($0.09) target price on shares of President Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered President Energy to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get President Energy alerts:

LON PPC opened at GBX 3.39 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 million and a P/E ratio of 11.28. President Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.33 ($0.12). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.