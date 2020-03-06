PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PowerFleet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PowerFleet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

PWFL opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.