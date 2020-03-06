Playtech (LON:PTEC) PT Lowered to GBX 390 at Jefferies Financial Group

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PTEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital cut Playtech to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Playtech from GBX 471 ($6.20) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.59) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Playtech to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 417.86 ($5.50).

Shares of Playtech stock opened at GBX 227.20 ($2.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 305.20 ($4.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 340.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 383.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of €0.12 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Playtech’s previous dividend of $0.06. Playtech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

