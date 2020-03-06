Piper Sandler Weighs in on Hanmi Financial Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HAFC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,853,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,059,000 after buying an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after buying an additional 38,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

