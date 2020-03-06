Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $242.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth $229,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

