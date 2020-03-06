Piper Sandler Comments on NXP Semiconductors NV’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NXPI. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $115.27 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $85.38 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average of $118.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 135.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

