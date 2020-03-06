Piper Sandler Comments on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.72.

AMD opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at $57,874,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,922 shares of company stock worth $14,202,368. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $407,296,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 99,379 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $4,637,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.