Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lifted by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.9% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 135,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $201.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

