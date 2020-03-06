PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is GSB Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.8% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 31,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.56 and a 200 day moving average of $137.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

