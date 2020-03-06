PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $640,620.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $640,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph F. Mazzella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $611,280.00.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $37.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.39. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $39.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,166,000 after buying an additional 421,693 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,755,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,681,000 after buying an additional 42,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 95,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

