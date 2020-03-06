Pembina Pipeline Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Cormark also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 371.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

