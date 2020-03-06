Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,715 ($22.56) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,621.45 ($21.33).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,303 ($17.14) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,596.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,479.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) dividend. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.60%.

In related news, insider Nick Roberts bought 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, with a total value of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Also, insider Marianne Culver bought 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £520.64 ($684.87). Insiders purchased 221 shares of company stock worth $350,027 over the last 90 days.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

