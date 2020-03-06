Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the coal producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on BTU. B. Riley raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $4.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $494.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,205 shares of company stock worth $100,422 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 24.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,548 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,933 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth $933,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,414 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the period.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

