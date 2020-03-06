Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Director Acquires $4,500,000.00 in Stock

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Director Thomas Woiwode purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

