Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Par Pacific in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PARR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Monday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 19.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 23.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

