Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director Acquires $1,501,705.70 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director John Donovan purchased 8,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,997.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, John Donovan purchased 8,127 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $184.62 per share, with a total value of $1,500,406.74.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $181.05 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $251.10. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.56.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. First Analysis downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

