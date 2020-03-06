Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Cut to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MPGPF. Zacks Investment Research raised Pagegroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pagegroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pagegroup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPGPF opened at $5.32 on Monday. Pagegroup has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

