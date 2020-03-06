Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Cut to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MPGPF. Zacks Investment Research raised Pagegroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pagegroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pagegroup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPGPF opened at $5.32 on Monday. Pagegroup has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

