Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 360 ($4.74) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 500 ($6.58).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Investec started coverage on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price for the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 515.56 ($6.78).

LON:PAGE opened at GBX 381.20 ($5.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.28. Pagegroup has a one year low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a one year high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 453.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 458.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 32.20 ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pagegroup will post 3730.8747188 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Pagegroup’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

