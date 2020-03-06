PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) CEO Buys $147,603.60 in Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PACW. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,528,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,851,000 after acquiring an additional 312,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after acquiring an additional 64,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after acquiring an additional 82,285 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,458,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

