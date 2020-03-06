Over The Wire Holdings Ltd (ASX:OTW) Insider Buys A$171,392.00 in Stock

Over The Wire Holdings Ltd (ASX:OTW) insider Michael Omeros acquired 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.30 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$171,392.00 ($121,554.61).

OTW stock opened at A$3.21 ($2.28) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is A$4.48. The stock has a market cap of $165.66 million and a P/E ratio of 15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53. Over The Wire Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of A$2.93 ($2.08) and a twelve month high of A$5.45 ($3.87).

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a boost from Over The Wire’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Over The Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Over the Wire Holdings Limited provides data network and Internet, voice, and data center co-location, and cloud and managed services for corporate clients in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Internet connectivity services to enable Internet services, video conferencing, Software as a Service applications, and online collaboration for various businesses.

