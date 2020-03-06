Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) VP Patrick F. Tuttle Acquires 4,250 Shares

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) VP Patrick F. Tuttle acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $59,287.50.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $27.52.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

