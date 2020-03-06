Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, S&P Equity Research boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $115.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $85.38 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,979 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,116,000 after purchasing an additional 256,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $621,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,410 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,563,030 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 53,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

