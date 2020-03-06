Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for ConforMIS in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ConforMIS’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised ConforMIS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. ConforMIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 110.11%.

In other ConforMIS news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of ConforMIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $80,512.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConforMIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 1,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

