Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) is GSB Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises 2.4% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,404,000 after buying an additional 1,014,998 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,241,000 after buying an additional 470,378 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,246,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after buying an additional 426,817 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,524,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,971,000 after buying an additional 253,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.