Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) COO Buys $149,621.50 in Stock

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) COO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50.

Shares of NBL opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,646,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 645,232 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NBL. Tudor Pickering lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

