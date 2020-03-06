Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nike in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $2.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.05. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

NKE stock opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.30.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 3.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 47,073 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,667 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

