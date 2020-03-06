Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Major Shareholder Acquires $589,237.60 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 68,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $589,237.60. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NICK stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $113.90 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.41. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Nicholas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,951,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 34,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

