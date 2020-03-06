Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson Acquires 32,330 Shares

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 32,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $265,752.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NICK opened at $9.04 on Friday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.41.
Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nicholas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Nicholas Financial Company Profile
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
