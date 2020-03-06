NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO Buys $198,250.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,250.00.

H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, H Michael Krimbill purchased 50,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $443,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, H Michael Krimbill purchased 50,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $484,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.10%. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -123.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NGL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 28.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 17.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 32,706 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

