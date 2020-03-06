NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) President James D. Dondero Buys 13,500 Shares

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) President James D. Dondero bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $256,230.00.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

