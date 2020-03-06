NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS NCMGY opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.