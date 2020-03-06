National Bank Financial Weighs in on Boralex Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boralex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boralex from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.17.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$31.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -273.25. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$32.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently -578.95%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

