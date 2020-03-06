National Bank Financial Weighs in on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AQN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Howard Weil lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,920,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $58,968,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,568,000 after buying an additional 2,422,716 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,220,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,785,000 after buying an additional 1,950,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11,987.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,789,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,328,000 after buying an additional 1,774,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

