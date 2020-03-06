National Access Cannabis (OTCMKTS:NACNF) Earns Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Access Cannabis (OTCMKTS:NACNF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.30 price objective on the stock.
OTCMKTS NACNF opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. National Access Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23.
About National Access Cannabis
