National Access Cannabis (OTCMKTS:NACNF) Earns Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Access Cannabis (OTCMKTS:NACNF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.30 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS NACNF opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. National Access Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23.

About National Access Cannabis

National Access Cannabis Corp., through its subsidiary National Access Canada Corporation, owns and operates medical clinics in Canada. The company provides cannabinoid educational services; and medical cannabis treatments for patients through a network of physicians and health professionals. As of April 18, 2019, it operated 25 cannabis retail stores, which sells and distributes cannabis related products under the META and NewLeaf brands in Alberta and Manitoba.

