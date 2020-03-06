MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTUAY. Vertical Research downgraded MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank lowered shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

MTUAY stock opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day moving average of $139.12. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 12-month low of $107.65 and a 12-month high of $159.40.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

