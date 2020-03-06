MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Cut to “Hold” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTUAY. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Commerzbank lowered MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $118.80 on Monday. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 1 year low of $107.65 and a 1 year high of $159.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.11 and its 200-day moving average is $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

