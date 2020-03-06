Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morneau Shepell in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Morneau Shepell’s FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSI. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE MSI opened at C$34.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 113.40. Morneau Shepell has a 52-week low of C$26.09 and a 52-week high of C$35.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.00%.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

