Morgan Stanley Trims Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Target Price to GBX 1,685

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,755 ($23.09) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMB. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,790 ($23.55)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Brands to a sector performer rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,313.50 ($30.43).

Shares of LON IMB opened at GBX 1,634.40 ($21.50) on Tuesday. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,636.58 ($21.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,673 ($35.16). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,841.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,874.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, with a total value of £40,194 ($52,872.93). Also, insider Jon Stanton acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, with a total value of £27,975 ($36,799.53).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

