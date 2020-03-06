Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microchip Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.80. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 67.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after purchasing an additional 224,821 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.