Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 163,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $210.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

