Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,817 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $69,843,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

