Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,683 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

NYSE MCD opened at $198.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $178.27 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

