MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 304.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH comprises approximately 1.5% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $153.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.26. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.22. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $135.42 and a 12-month high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

