Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Marriott International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marriott International’s FY2020 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%.

MAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $110.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.33. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In related news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $342,516.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,130 shares of company stock worth $12,979,632 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 87.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

