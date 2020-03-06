Marriott International Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.76.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $110.22 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $347,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,130 shares of company stock valued at $12,979,632. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $2,260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $413,675,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 82,413 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

