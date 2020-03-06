ManpowerGroup Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CL King started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.30.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $70.51 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.08.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $219,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,313 shares of company stock worth $2,127,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,362,000 after buying an additional 88,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,316,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $85,839,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $80,536,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.