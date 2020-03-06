Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.87) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.87) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $145.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

