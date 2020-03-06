Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.07. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,629,000 after buying an additional 1,505,686 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,741,000 after buying an additional 1,015,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,196,000 after purchasing an additional 154,055 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,242,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,257,000 after purchasing an additional 483,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,995,000 after purchasing an additional 729,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.