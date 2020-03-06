Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique Acquires 60,441 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique purchased 60,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,412.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LQDT. ValuEngine downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

